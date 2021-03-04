Congressman Brooks introduces bill to make E-Verify mandatory | 02 April 2021 | Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks has introduced the "Accountability Through Electronic Verification Act," a bill that would permanently reauthorize the E-Verify program and make its use mandatory for employers. "The prospect of a job entices illegal aliens to break into America," Brooks said. "Making E-Verify mandatory for all companies coupled with harsh penalties for violations cuts off illegal aliens from American jobs. The result? Fewer illegal aliens to take jobs from and suppress the wages of American workers. Which equates to higher pay and more jobs for Americans. An added bonus is that illegal aliens who can’t get jobs will self-deport at no cost to taxpayers. That is a great deal for all Americans! This bill is a no-brainer." Immigration policy reform groups NumbersUSA and the Federation for American Immigration Reform both support Brooks's bill.