Congressman: At Least 500 Americans Stranded in Afghanistan, Contradicting White House Estimates | 6 Sept 2021 | Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), whose office has been working to evacuate two elderly U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, said it's likely that about 500 Americans remain stranded in the country, a figure that's at odds with estimates provided by White House officials. When including the family members of U.S. citizens, Issa said the number of people stranded in Afghanistan could be as high as 1,000...Other than Issa, some veteran-led rescue groups told AP that the estimate that no more than 200 Americans were left behind is too low.