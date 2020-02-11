Congressman Mike Doyle's South Side Office, Candidate Sean Parnell's House Vandalized With Similar Messages --Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into the case of vandalism at Rep. Doyle's office. | 01 Nov 2020 | Two local politicians, a Democrat and a Republican, both the victims of apparent vandalism overnight. Rep. Mike Doyle's office and congressional candidate Sean Parnell's home were tagged with the same message: "Elections, no. Revolution, yes." Rep. Mike Doyle's office on the South Side was tagged with the message and what appears to be a hammer and a sickle, the same message that appeared on Parnell's garage door. Red spray paint stretched across the Republican U.S. Congressional candidate’s garage door on Sunday morning and across the front of Democrat Doyle's office. The message was accompanied by a hammer and sickle, the symbol commonly associated with communism.