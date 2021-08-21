Connecticut Allows Patients, Their Doctors, and Local Health Officials to Access COVID-19 Vaccination Record --The decree will allow individuals to obtain a copy of their immunization records to satisfy vaccine mandates put in place by employers and businesses. | 20 Aug 2021 | Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allows patients and their doctors to access patients' own COVID-19 vaccination digital records stored in the state information system. The order also permits local health officials and school nurses to access the vaccination status of people in their communities. Gov. Lamont announced on Thursday that patients and their health care providers would be granted access to patients' COVID-19 vaccination history, according to a statement. Connecticut state statutes currently prevent vaccination records from being released to patients and health care providers, the statement said.