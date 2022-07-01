Gov. Lamont following the path of serial killer Cuomo: Connecticut asks nursing homes to accept COVID-positive admissions from hospitals | 6 Jan 2022 | Nursing homes are being asked to accept COVID-positive admissions from hospitals, according to a new guidance from the Department of Public Health, even as positivity rates within nursing homes are increasing sharply. Until Thursday, the health department required any patient transferred from a hospital to a long-term care facility to have a negative COVID test performed in the hospital within 48 hours of their transfer, but that requirement is now waived. "Vaccination status of an individual should not influence decisions about hospital discharge or PAC admission," according to the DPH.