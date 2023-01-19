Connecticut bill would let minors 12 and up get vaccines without parental consent | 18 Jan 2023 | A new bill introduced to the Connecticut state legislature (Connecticut General Assembly) would allow children ages 12 and up to receive vaccines without parental consent. Democratic state Rep. Kevin Ryan introduced the measure, which would amend Connecticut's general statutes to give children 12 and older the right to access "vaccinations without the consent of a parent or guardian." Currently, children under the age of 18 in Connecticut need a parent or guardian to give written or verbal consent to receive medical care, including vaccination. State Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R) expressed concerns to WTNH about what could happen if a child had an adverse side effect [not to mention, suddenly dropping dead] to a vaccine and the guardian was not aware they had received the shot. The proposed bill was referred Tuesday to the state legislature's Joint Committee on Public Health, which will decide whether to move the legislation forward.