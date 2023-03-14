Connecticut church sues over school vaccine mandate: 'We will obey God first' --Connecticut has altered vaccine mandate to remove any exemptions except those based on medical issues | 14 March 2023 | A church in Milford, Connecticut, is filing suit against the state government, claiming its First Amendment rights have been violated by a vaccination mandate. In 2021, the state of Connecticut altered a law titled "An Act Concerning Immunizations" to remove all exemptions to vaccination requirements except medical instances. Milford Christian Church refused to compel students in its pre-K program and K-12 Academy to get a vaccine, claiming it violated its religious conscience to mandate the injections. The state informed Milford Christian Church "that they had a choice between compelling their students to vaccinate, expelling them if they didn't, or facing the forceable state closure," according to attorney Cameron Atkinson, who is representing the church. "Our message to the state is clear. We will obey God first," Atkinson told reporters at a press conference Friday.