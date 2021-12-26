Connecticut coronavirus cases linked to Democratic governor's holiday party - reports --Gov. Ned Lamont, who was not infected, attended numerous large gatherings in the days before and after the party, a spokesman said | 25 Dec 2021 | A holiday party at the home of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this month led to a "small number" of guests contracting "breakthrough" coronavirus infections, according to reports. Neither Lamont nor his wife Annie Lamont were affected, CTInsider.com reported. The infections occurred even though guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination status as well as a negative coronavirus test result, the report said. Max Weiss, the governor's communications director, did not say whether the Lamonts and their guests were wearing masks during the party, CTInsider.com reported.