Surprise, surprise! Connecticut discovered at least 90 false positive coronavirus tests due to 'flaw' in testing system | 20 July 2020 | The state Department of Public Health announced Monday morning that a "flaw" in a coronavirus testing system led to at least 90 false positive COVID-19 tests. DPH said it is still investigating the situation and does not yet know how many tests may have been falsely reported as positive. The department said in a release that the flawed test results came from "a widely-used laboratory testing platform" that the state has been using since June 15. In the one-month period from June 15 to July 17, the department said, 90 of the 144 people tested were issued a false positive.