Connecticut to give $2.5M to residents ineligible for federal pandemic relief funds, including illegal residents | 03 June 2020 | Connecticut will provide $2.5 million in rental assistance to residents ineligible for federal pandemic relief funds, including undocumented residents, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Deep-State) announced Wednesday. Lamont unveiled the program at a news conference outside the Hartford office of the nonprofit Make the Road. Additionally, the nonprofit 4-CT will disperse $1 million to undocumented residents through debit cards distributed by community organizations... Lamont said a potential second phase of relief for undocumented groups would depend on whether the state receives federal budget relief in coming weeks.