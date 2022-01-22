Connecticut Gov. Lamont seeks 7th extension of emergency powers and to codify into law 11 executive orders --Surprise request sent to CT legislators shortly after 6 p.m. Friday night | 21 Jan 2022 | In a late letter issued Friday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont asked the legislature to extend Connecticut’s public health and civil preparedness emergencies as the coronavirus pandemic heads toward its third year. In addition, Lamont is asking the legislature to codify into law 11 executive orders, such as a mask mandate for children in school and COVID-19 safety measures for nursing home visitors. But he is not asking for an extension of the current mandate that requires state employees in the executive branch to be vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing. While Lamont had been talking for days about shifting some authority to the legislature, his formal request -- distributed to all legislators -- did not come until shortly after 6 p.m. Friday... Another executive order that was announced this week requires that visitors to nursing homes must show either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test.