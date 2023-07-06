Connecticut Gov. Lamont signs gun control legislation --The measure is expected to be challenged in court. | 7 June 2023 | Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a sweeping gun control law that bans open carry of firearms and further tightens the state's existing restrictions on military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The Democratic-led measure, signed by Lamont on Tuesday, limits handgun purchases to three per month, raises the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 and regulates the sale of body armor to civilians, among other provisions... The measure is expected to be challenged in court by Second Amendment groups who argue the restrictions violate the constitutional right to carry firearms. Connecticut is already fighting a legal challenge over its 1994 "assault weapons" ban, with groups seeking to overturn a prohibition on what they call "modern sporting arms," such as AR-15 long rifles.