Connecticut Gov. Lamont will activate National Guard to replace unvaccinated state employees --Overall, 25% or more than 8,000 employees are either not vaccinated nor tested. | 30 Sept 2021 | To prepare for potential staffing shortages as soon as next week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) has directed the Connecticut National Guard to start planning to replace state employees who have not been vaccinated. Lamont announced Thursday afternoon that the National Guard could be deployed "to support operations until replacement employees can be hired or non-compliant employees come into compliance." State officials have been trying to ensure that employees are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing - as required by an executive order by Lamont.