Connecticut has seen 18 cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination. But doctors [insanely] say teens and young adults should still get the shot | 27 May 2021 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a small number of people, mostly adolescents and young adults, reported heart inflammation following their COVID-19 vaccinations. And while Connecticut officials say there have been reports of such cases in the state, medical experts are [insane and] emphasizing that the cases are extremely rare and should not stand in the way of vaccination. Acting public health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said this week there have been 18 reported cases of post-vaccination heart issues in Connecticut... A CDC advisory group noted in mid-May that some cases of myocarditis had been reported after patients received one of the mRNA vaccines (either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine).