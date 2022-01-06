Connecticut to hire 'misinformation' expert who will urge social media sites to censor 'false' posts | 31 May 2022 | Connecticut plans to pay a "misinformation" expert $150,000 per year to scour the internet for election content that they deem to be "false" and then urge social media platforms to flag or remove posts containing this information. According to The New York Times, this misinformation expert will flag information that’s going viral, memes, and "emerging narratives." They will also be instructed to look for this information on alt-tech platforms such as GETTR and Rumble. Connecticut officials said they would prefer candidates that are fluent in English and Spanish so that they can target misinformation in both languages. [Insane! Heating oil is $6.00 per gallon in Connecticut, and this is where CT taxpayers' money is going.]