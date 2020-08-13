Connecticut issues 5 more fines to residents who violated coronavirus travel advisory rules | 12 Aug 2020 | Connecticut has issued five more fines to people who violated the state's COVID-19 travel advisory rules by not filling out the required public health form upon their return. All five were fined $1,000 for not completing the form after trips to North Carolina and Texas, both of which are among the 32 states and two territories now listed on the state's advisory list due to their rates of coronavirus infections. Those fined include four people from Stamford who visited North Carolina and did not complete the travel form when they returned, Governor Ned Lamont (D) spokesman Max Reiss said Wednesday afternoon.