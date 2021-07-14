Connecticut lawmakers approve extending Gov. Lamont's emergency COVID-19 powers to September 30; sixth extension since last year | 14 July 2021 | In nearly simultaneous votes, the State House of Representatives and Senate both voted Wednesday afternoon to extend the governor’s emergency powers as the coronavirus "pandemic" is subsiding in Connecticut. After a sharp partisan debate, the House voted mostly on party lines to extend the powers by 73 to 56 with 22 members absent as nine Democrats broke with their party members. Minutes later, the Democratic-controlled Senate also voted in favor of Lamont’s powers by 19-15 as four Democrats broke with the majority.