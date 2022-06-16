Connecticut Officials Announce Diesel Tax Hike, Increasing the Price Even More | 15 June 2022 | Connecticut's Department of Revenue Services this week announced a coming tax hike on diesel fuel, resulting in a nine cent increase. The current tax in the state is 40.1 cents on diesel fuel, but it will increase to 49.2 cents per gallon in about two weeks, beginning July 1. "In accordance with this statutory obligation, I am hereby notifying you that, effective July 1, 2022, the tax rate on diesel fuel will be 49.2 cents per gallon," Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark Boughton announced in a letter to lawmakers. "You have to remember that Connecticut does not have a highway use tax or highway use fee for in-state trucking companies or those small delivery companies nor do we have tolls," Boughton told WTNH last week.