Connecticut parents file appeal in court seeking to overturn school mask requirement | 15 Aug 2020 | Two Connecticut parents have filed an appeal in state court arguing a Department of Education mandate that students returning to classrooms this fall wear face masks is unconstitutional. Filed Friday in Superior Court in New Britain, the appeal says the state's "requirements regarding the use of face coverings, masks, and face shields in schools...place an unconstitutional burden and restriction on the Plaintiffs' fundamental right to an education, and is a denial of their right to equal protection of the law." ...The appeal asks the state Department of Education to rescind the requirement to wear face coverings and to issue an order stating that neither the department nor a local school district can make such a requirement.