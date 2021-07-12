Connecticut Reports First Confirmed Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Hartford County Man | 4 Dec 2021 | Connecticut has reported its first case of the Omicron variant. State officials said Saturday that a man in his 60s from Hartford County developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27. He took an at-home COVID test and tested positive on Nov. 29, then took a molecular test on Dec. 1, which also came back positive. The man is fully vaccinated. Officials say a family member of the man was in New York City between Nov. 17-22 to attend the Anime NYC convention at the Javits Center. That family member developed mild symptoms on Nov. 21, and on Nov. 23, they took an at-home COVID test, which came back positive... They are also fully vaccinated.