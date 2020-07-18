Connecticut 'Satanic' Desecration Marks 11th Attack on Christian Church | 18 July 2020 | "St. Joseph's Church...was vandalized this week, as an unknown individual or individuals painted 'satanic' and 'anarchist' symbols on its doors," reports the New Haven Register. According to St. Joseph's pastor, Rev. John Paul Walker, the church was desecrated using pink paint, including a pentagram and the symbol for anarchy. The church announced in a Facebook post: "Between the hours of 9 PM last night and 6 AM this morning, a person or group of persons had painted anarchist and satanic symbols on the doors of St. Joseph Church in New Haven. This follows an apparent trend of desecrating Catholic spaces throughout the nation, as evidenced by incidents in Chattanooga, Queens, Boston, Sacramento, and Ocala..." News 8 confirms local police are investigating the vandalism incident.