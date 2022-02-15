Connecticut Senate extends school mask mandate, other executive orders that were scheduled to expire | 14 Feb 2022 | After clashing for five hours, the state Senate voted Monday to extend Gov. Ned Lamont's mask mandate in schools and other executive orders that had been scheduled to expire Tuesday. Democrats who control the chamber said the mask mandate will now expire Feb. 28 -- and local school boards will have the authority going forward on masks. The measure passed 21-14 on mostly party lines with Democratic Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague breaking with her party and voting with Republicans against the bill. Lawmakers also approved a separate resolution to extend the public health and civil preparedness emergencies for the state until June 30, which guarantees more than $30 million per month in additional benefits for food stamps for needy families. Legislators did not, however, extend the special powers that Lamont has had for nearly two years.