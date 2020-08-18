Connecticut voters should use [unsecured, easy-to-steal] drop boxes to cast absentee ballots in November election rather than rely on USPS, secretary of the state says | 18 Aug 2020 | Ahead of the general election in November, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said Monday that voters are better off depositing completed absentee ballots directly into official ballot drop boxes, which will be located in every town, rather than mailing them in. Merrill's comments arrive as Democrats push to expand absentee voting after the primary election last week, when nearly 60% of Connecticut voters cast ballots through the mail or drop box.