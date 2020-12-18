Connecticut's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group held closed-door meeting on coronavirus vaccine distribution, against state law | 18 Dec 2020 | After lawmakers and public information advocates decried the opacity of Gov. Ned Lamont's Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, the governor's administration pledged to flip the script with its COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group. But despite the governor's promise of open meetings, the vaccine advisory group's transparency took a detour in early December, when the group's Allocations Subcommittee held a closed-door meeting. Av Harris, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health, said that the private nature of the Dec. 2 meeting was "unintentional." [?] ...At the meeting, the subcommittee discussed and voted on a recommendation for how the governor should distribute the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. But the meeting could not be accessed by either reporters or members of the general public. State law requires that the meeting be properly noticed and held in public, similar to a local board of education or city council meeting.