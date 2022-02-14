Connecticut's richest residents got richer while poorest residents got poorer during pandemic, survey finds [All by design. This is the "Not So Great Reset." --LRP] | 14 Feb 2022 | The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for Connecticut residents in the state's poorest cities, a large statewide survey has found. While 19% of Connecticut adults say they are worse off financially than they were two years ago, according to the survey, that number was 31% in Hartford, 29% in Bridgeport, 20% in New Haven and 28% in Waterbury. As has been the case nationally, the past two years appear to have enriched Connecticut's most comfortable residents while harming its most vulnerable. The DataHaven survey mirrors research finding that income and wealth inequality nationwide has increased during the pandemic, as those with stock portfolios have benefited from a strong market, while those with low-wage jobs have faced elevated risk of unemployment.