Conservative activist bloodied and bruised at pro-trans rally in Canada: 'Police did nothing' --While Chris Elston was speaking to a journalist, a trans activist lunged at his throat, swung at his head, and pulled him to the ground | 1 April 2023 | Popular conservative activist "Billboard Chris" appeared to be violently assaulted by aggressive transgender activists at a pro-trans rally in Vancouver, Canada yesterday. Though police seemed to break up the assault after it began, the conservative activist, whose full name is Chris Elston, stated that Vancouver PD "did nothing" to keep the militant trans rally goer from assaulting him beyond making sure he wasn't injured more in the attack. He also spoke to one of the officers monitoring the rally that day, who argued that both sides were at fault, pushing back on the conservative's claim that he was peacefully protesting at the trans rally... As it happened, he could be heard saying, "Been here five seconds, and I'm already getting assaulted."