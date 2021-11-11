Conservative MPs establish civil liberties caucus to defend the rights of un-jabbed Canadians --Among the group's goals are to give a voice to anyone concerned about travel restrictions or losing a job because of vaccine mandates. | 8 Nov 2021 | A group of Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Members of Parliament (MPs) joined together to create a "Civil Liberties Caucus" to speak for Canadians who have chosen not to get the COVID jabs. The group is led by Sarnia-Lambton CPC MP Marilyn Gladu, who says one of the goals of the "Civil Liberties Caucus" will be to give a voice to those who are "concerned because they haven't taken the vaccine that they can't leave or enter the country." Another goal of the group is to assist those and give a platform to Canadians fired from their work because they chose not to go along with employer jab mandates. "People are asking things about losing their jobs, vaccine mandates," Gladu told the CBC.