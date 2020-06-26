Conservatives fed up with censorship on Twitter jump to Parler | 26 June 2020 | Conservative commentators, politicians, and others are shifting to a social media platform that competes with Twitter. A slew of Twitter users looking for a social media platform they believe won't censor them, including Rep. Devin Nunes, commentator Jesse Kelly, former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, and others, announced they have established accounts on Parler. Nunes told The Federalist's co-founder Sean Davis that "Parler will set you free!"