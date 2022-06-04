Conservatives Urging Elon Musk to Bring Back Trump's Twitter Account | 5 April 2022 | Frequent Twitter critic and active user Elon Musk earlier became the largest shareholder of the social network after he bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company for $2.9 billion. Elon Musk was asked by several Republicans and activists to restore the account of former US President Donald Trump on Twitter after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO repeatedly criticized the social media giant for its biased treatment of conservative voices. "Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted on Monday. "Oh...and BRING BACK TRUMP!"