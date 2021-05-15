To 'conserve fuel,' four North Carolina school districts made Friday a remote only learning day | 15 May 2021 | Finding gas remains a problem in North Carolina, but relief is on the way. Colonial Pipeline has restarted its pipeline system and says people should expect a return to normal in "several days." ...In the Raleigh area specifically, about 75 percent were out as of 3:30 p.m. In the name of conserving fuel, four area school districts made Friday a remote only learning day. Wake County Public School System, Durham Public Schools, Franklin County Schools, and Vance County Schools informed all students that they should not come into the classroom Friday, but instead stay home and attend classes virtually.