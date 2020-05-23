20-Yr-Old Boxer Was Moved to Michigan Nursing Home Because He Had Coronavirus; Beat 77 Yr-Old Veteran and Was Still There a Week Later | 22 May 2020 | Numerous disturbing videos circulated social media on Thursday showing a black Michigan man beating an elderly white man and an elderly white woman in a nursing home. Jaydon Hayden, reportedly from Westland, Michigan filmed himself beating elderly white nursing home patients for sport. There were three videos on Bitchute showing the man beating white elderly men and women. The man filmed himself beating the seniors in their beds until they were bleeding.