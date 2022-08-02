Convoy protesters arrive in Wellington | 7 Feb 2022 | Hundreds of cars, trucks and motorbikes have now arrived at Parliament, as they continue to cause major backlogs on the main roads around and into Wellington. The movement - dubbed the Convoy 2022 - has attracted people from all around the country. A large group of motorbikes, cars and trucks arrived outside parliament about 11am, coming to a stop on Molesworth St, and several thousand are now on Parliament's lawn. Protesters have also parked at the bottom of Lambton Quay - blocking traffic heading into Parliament.