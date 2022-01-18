Convoy of Truck Drivers Protest Vaccine Rule at Canada-US Border | 18 Jan 2022 | A convoy of truck drivers took to the streets on Highway 75, Emerson, Manitoba, near the U.S.-Canada border on the morning on January 17, following the introduction of new COVID-19 vaccination requirements on truckers put in place by the Canadian and U.S. governments. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that a "large number of vehicles" were involved in the "demonstration" near the Emerson Port of Entry, affecting both northbound and southbound lanes... "Truck drivers are circling MB-75 between Emerson Duty Free and the Commercial Inspection station blocking all lanes heading south to the United States and Northbound traffic coming from the USA," driver Jamie Throp told local radio station CJOB in an interview.