Cook County judge strips mother of parental rights over vaccination status | 27 Aug 2021 | A Chicago mother says a Cook County judge has taken away her parental rights after learning that she is not vaccinated against COVID-19. In what all parties agree is a very unusual and perhaps unprecedented step [toward totalitarianism], a judge at Chicago's Daley Center has stripped Rebecca Firlit of custody because she refuses to get a vaccination. Over the past two weeks, Firlit has been able to talk to her son on the phone and through video calls, but has not seen him in person. Firlit is now appealing the court order, saying the judge has no business taking away her parenting rights simply because she's not vaccinated. [And yet, we have a wide-open southern border, with illegal immigrants pouring in by the thousands, typically not tested for COVID-19 or required to be vaccinated before they're flown throughout the US, in secret. Not to mention, thousands of completely unvetted Afghan refugees who are not required to even wear masks on their flights or be vaccinated. Only US taxpayers, the peasants, are forced to comply with this insane medical fascism, so Pfizer can create more billionaires as a result of Fauci's lab-created virus. I'm going out on a limb here to say we're getting to the point of no return with this medical dictatorship, and we'd better start thinking about a full-blown rebellion before it's too late. Incidentally, I predicted this day would come years ago - during Bush's avian flu heyday - and was called a "conspiracy theorist.” Look where we are now. --LRP]