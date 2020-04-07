Copenhagen's Little Mermaid branded 'racist fish' in graffiti attack --Expert on Hans Christian Andersen says it is ‘hard to see what is racist’ about fairytale | 03 July 2020 | The statue of the Little Mermaid in the entrance to Copenhagen harbour has been daubed with the words "racist fish". Protesters have variously knocked the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her, lopped off an arm and poured paint over her. Copenhagen police said no one had claimed responsibility for the latest assault. "We consider it vandalism and have started an investigation," a spokesman said. Visited by a million tourists a year, the statue, designed by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modelled on his wife, Eline, was created as a tribute to the celebrated fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen about a mythical sea king's mermaid daughter who falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.