Cornell University Removes Lincoln Bust From Library After Complaint --A bronze plaque of the Gettysburg Address was also removed | 29 June 2022 | Cornell University has removed a bust of Abraham Lincoln and a plaque commemorating the Gettysburg Address from its library. The bust was removed after someone complained, according to The College Fix. "Someone complained, and it was gone," Cornell biology professor Randy Wayne told the College Fix. The Lincoln bust had been a fixture at Cornell's Kroch Library since 2013, longer than Wayne's tenure at the university. It was displayed in front of a bronze plaque that displayed the Gettysburg Address, which was also removed.