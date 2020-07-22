Coronavirus CT News: Testing flaw leads to dozens of false positives | 20 July 2020 | Connecticut's State Public Health Laboratory said that dozens of people, many nursing home residents, received false positive COVID-19 test results. The public health lab uncovered a flaw in one of the COVID-19 testing systems. The flaw, which has been reported to both the manufacturer and the federal Food and Drug Administration, led to 90 of 144 people tested during June 15-July 17, 2020 receiving a false positive COVID test report. Many of the persons with false-positive test results are nursing home residents.