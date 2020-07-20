Coronavirus: Georgia governor sues Atlanta over face mask rules | 17 July 2020 | The governor of Georgia is suing Atlanta authorities to prevent the US city from enforcing its requirement to wear masks in public, along with other coronavirus-related restrictions. Governor Brian Kemp (R) said Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lacked the authority to implement the rule. Mr Kemp signed an executive order earlier this week voiding mask mandates across the state. But Ms Bottoms said this would not stop Atlanta from enforcing its ordinance...Georgia's governor has sought to bar any mandatory requirements for face masks in public places, suggesting it should be a personal choice instead.