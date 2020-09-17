Coronavirus isolation killing thousands of Alzheimer's patients | 17 Sept 2020 | Some 13,200 more people than usual have died from dementia since March, and health care professionals are placing much of the blame on isolation [allegedly] intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to a new report in The Washington Post, analysis of federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than 134,2000 people have passed away from diseases like Alzheimer's since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation. Social and mental stimulation both play a critical role in slowing dementia, and doctors have reported increased backsliding in patients who had been stable for years... Although only a tiny portion of the U.S. population resides in senior care facilities, nursing home deaths have accounted for around 40% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 [thanks to Cuomo, Wolf, Lamont, and Whitmer, etc.].