The coronavirus pandemic will cost Connecticut more than $1 billion, with millions spent on testing and PPE | 19 June 2020 | The cost to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut will exceed $1 billion this year and next, as the state pours tens of millions of dollars into everything from testing and cleaning supplies to grants to nursing homes, hospitals and child care providers. The numbers reveal the impact that COVID-19 has had on the state since the state began to largely shut down in March. There have been more than 4,200 deaths and 45,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut... Max Reiss, spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said all COVID related spending is reimbursable from the federal government.