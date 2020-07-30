Coronavirus stimulus package could include controversial plan by Mitt Romney to cut Social Security behind closed doors | 30 July 2020 | As Congress and the White House intensify negotiations on the fifth round of emergency coronavirus aid, a bipartisan group of senators is hoping the relief package will include a controversial proposal to fix slash diminishing funds for Social Security, Medicare and the nation's highways. This week, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Sociopath-Utah, and 14 co-sponsors introduced the TRUST Act, or the Time to Rescue United States' Trusts Act, to be included in the next stimulus legislation. It's an updated version of a bill that Romney introduced in 2019... Congress would then be charged with creating bipartisan "Rescue Committees" to come up with plans to restore the solvency of the trust funds cut Social Security and Medicare. "The TRUST Act creates a closed-door process to fast track cuts to Social Security. It is a way to undermine the economic security of Americans without political accountability," said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works. Senators [deep-state sacks of garbage who need to be DEFEATED] who support the bill include: Joe Manchin, D-W.V.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V.; Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Angus King, I-Maine; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Mark Warner, D-Va.; David Perdue, R-Ga.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Martha McSally, R-Ariz; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Dan Sullivan, R-Ark.