Coronavirus vaccination may be cause of rare blood disorder in at least 36 people - report | 10 Feb 2021 | At least 36 people may have developed a rare blood disorder, known as immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), after taking either Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, according to a report. The condition develops when the immune system attacks platelets, a blood component essential for clotting, or the cells that create them, for unknown reasons. According to The New York Times, the cases were reported to VAERS, the government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, as of the end of January.