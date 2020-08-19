Coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory in Australia - PM | 18 Aug 2020 | Australia should make any [rushed, deadly] coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 25 million citizens bar medical exemptions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, wading into a heated ethical debate. After reaching a deal for the country to manufacture a "promising" vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Morrison said getting the jab should be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it". "There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis," he told radio station 3AW in Melbourne. [*We'll take your shot after you take ours.*]