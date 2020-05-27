Coronavirus vaccine tester reveals it left him the sickest he's ever been | 27 May 2020 | A volunteer in a key coronavirus vaccine trial has revealed that it left him the sickest he has ever been in his life -- but still "cautiously optimistic" about the drug's potential. Ian Haydon, 29, identified himself in a series of interviews as one of four volunteers who had bad reactions during the trials that Moderna hailed for "positive" early findings of antibody responses. The Seattle-based communications manager told STAT News that he started getting chills within hours of getting home from his second dose -- waking in the early hours with a 103.2-degree fever. He was already nauseous and had aching muscles, so his girlfriend called a 24-hour hotline set up by those leading the study, following their advice to go to urgent care, getting there at 5 a.m., he told STAT.