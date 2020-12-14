Coronavirus vaccine from UQ and CSL abandoned after HIV response which scientists say was 'unexpected' --Clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and CSL have been abandoned | 11 Dec 2020 | Scientists behind the UQ coronavirus vaccine are "devastated" over the decision to abandon the trial, but say it was a "risk-based decision" to maintain public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine process. Speaking on a conference call after the decision was made public early on Friday, the leaders of the team said the UQ vaccine developed a "robust" immune response and was safe. But UQ researchers working on the trials involving 216 people found the vaccine generated additional antibodies that tripped up some HIV tests, leading to false-positive results in those tests. The UQ vaccine's molecular clamp technology uses two fragments of a protein found in HIV that were used to hold together the key part of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, so the immune system could learn to recognise it.