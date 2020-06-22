Coronavirus is weakening, could disappear on its own without a vaccine, says infectious disease clinic head | 21 June 2020 | An Italian infectious disease doctor believes the coronavirus has become less dangerous -- and could disappear on its own without a vaccine. Dr. Matteo Bassetti, the head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital, said the virus appears to have become less potent, possibly due to genetic mutations, the Sunday Telegraph reported. "The clinical impression I have is that the virus is changing in severity," Bassetti told the outlet... "It was like an aggressive tiger in March and April but now it’s like a wild cat," Bassetti said. "Even elderly patients, aged 80 or 90, are now sitting up n bed and they are breathing without help. The same patients would have died in two or three days before." It's possible that the virus will be eradicated before researchers find a vaccine, he said.