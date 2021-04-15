Corporate Socialism on the Rise in US, Scholar Says | 13 April 2021 | The collective effort by corporate CEOs to push their political views related to a growing number of public issues is putting the United States on a dangerous trajectory, experts say. In the latest notable example, chief executives of some of America's largest companies recently put out statements criticizing amendments to Georgia's voting laws, which expand the state's voter identification requirements to absentee voting, among other changes... According to [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald, a retired liberal arts professor at New York University and expert on the intersection of socialist ideology and the corporate world, these firms are behaving more and more like government branches. The trend's trajectory leads to a de facto fusion of government with a select group of corporations based on shared ideology--what Rectenwald calls "corporate socialism" or "capitalism with Chinese characteristics," as it closely resembles the totalitarian model of the Chinese Communist Party.