Cotton plans to block D.C. from allowing illegal aliens to vote - 'Insane policy' --The D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to advance a bill that would allow non-citizens to vote in local elections | 19 Oct 2022 | Sen. Tom Cotton is introducing a resolution in Congress that would block a recent move by the city of Washington, D.C., which allows illegal immigrants to vote in elections, a decision Cotton called an "insane policy." The Washington, D.C., City Council voted 12-1 this month to advance a bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. The bill, introduced by council member Charles Allen, says that if noncitizens are otherwise qualified to vote, they can do so in local elections as long as they have resided in D.C. for at least 30 days.