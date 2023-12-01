Court of Appeals Agrees to Expedite Kari Lake's 2022 Election Case | 12 Jan 2023 | The Arizona Court of Appeals agreed to expedite consideration of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit alleging that the 2022 election was flawed. In a brief order, issued on Jan. 9 and made public the next day, the court ordered a reset of "the matter for conference on February 1, 2023," and agreed with Lake's arguments that her challenge should be handled as a "special action petition." The court date was reportedly scheduled for March. Lawyers for Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, the state's former secretary of state, has until Jan. 17 to respond and argue why Lake's challenge should be rejected, according to the order. Lake had petitioned both the state's Appeals Court and Supreme Court after a Maricopa County judge rejected her case after a two-day trial in December. But earlier this month, the Arizona Supreme Court denied Lake's petition to transfer her election lawsuit to the high court and said it will be heard before the Appeals Court first.