Court blocks Eric Adams from removing illegal immigrants from New York City --"We should not have to bear the burden of the immigration crisis that the Federal government and Mayor Adams created." | 17 May 2023 | On Tuesday, the New York Supreme Court temporarily blocked New York City mayor Eric Adams from transporting illegal immigrants to nearby Orange County. State Supreme Court Judge Sandra Sciortino ruled that while illegal immigrants who had already been bussed up the Hudson to stay at the Crossroads Hotel and Ramada by Wyndham in Newburgh would be allowed to remain, Adams was not to send any more. "New York City should not be establishing a homeless shelter outside of its borders in Orange County," Neuhaus said in a statement. "The city is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city; Orange County is not. We should not have to bear the burden of the immigration crisis that the Federal government and Mayor Adams created."